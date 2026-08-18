Market Downturn: Investors Anticipate Retail Earnings Amid Pessimism

The market exhibited a dip on Monday as investors eagerly awaited quarterly reports from major retailers, eyeing insights on the U.S. consumer's health. Meanwhile, oil prices experienced an uptick, fueled by investor concerns over diplomatic stalemates between the U.S. and Iran. Brent crude futures climbed over 2%, reflecting global supply anxieties that buoyed the energy index, which rose by 1%.

Amid the anticipation, investor sentiment was restrained, especially after recent weak retail sales and jobs reports. Key upcoming earnings from Home Depot and Walmart became focal points for market direction. Phil Blancato, Osaic Wealth's chief market strategist, noted the typical volume scarcity in August due to trader vacations, labeling the situation as a mix of 'summer doldrums and waiting on consumer data.'

In sector performance, the S&P 500 technology segment faced volatility, balancing optimism in AI investment prospects against immediate gains in semiconductor stocks. Companies like Micron and Applied Materials saw significant boosts, though the broader tech landscape remained tentative. Investors continue to closely monitor Nvidia’s upcoming earnings, influencing broader market sentiment.