New Ownership Era: Feliciano & Jones Lead San Diego Padres

MLB has given unanimous approval for the sale of the San Diego Padres to investors Jose E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones. The $3.9 billion deal will see Feliciano, co-founder of Clearlake Capital, and part owner of Chelsea FC, lead the franchise with ambitions of securing a World Series championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 00:21 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 00:21 IST
New Ownership Era: Feliciano & Jones Lead San Diego Padres

Major League Baseball has unanimously approved the sale of the San Diego Padres to a new ownership group led by investors Jose E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones. The transaction, valued at a record $3.9 billion for MLB, still awaits final closing.

Feliciano, a co-founder of Clearlake Capital and part owner of Chelsea FC, is set to take the lead as the team's control person. In a joint statement, Feliciano and Jones expressed their gratitude to the Seidler family and conveyed their ambitions of winning a World Series for San Diego.

The Padres' operations will continue under CEO Erik Greupner and General Manager A.J. Preller. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred praised the Seidler family for their contribution and welcomed the new ownership. The change comes following the passing of longtime owner Peter Seidler in 2023.

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