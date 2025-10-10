Left Menu

Global Partnerships Reshape Energy and Tech Landscapes

Top international developments include BP winning a critical legal case against Venture Global, U.S. authorization for Trinidad and Tobago's gas project deal with Venezuela, and Rishi Sunak's advisory roles with Microsoft and Anthropic. Additionally, the U.S. and Finland plan to build icebreakers for Arctic security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 07:23 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 07:23 IST
BP has emerged victorious in a significant arbitration case against Venture Global, claiming the latter breached contracts to exploit increased prices following Russia's Ukraine invasion.

In a strategic energy move, the U.S. has given Trinidad and Tobago the green light to work again with Venezuela on a major offshore gas initiative spearheaded by Shell, overturning a previous restriction.

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has transitioned from government roles to becoming an advisor for tech giants Microsoft and Anthropic, while the U.S. and Finland collaborate to enhance Arctic security by constructing 11 new icebreakers.

