Left Menu

Geopolitical Tensions Shake Chinese Stock Markets

Chinese and Hong Kong stock markets faced declines due to geopolitical tensions and tighter export controls on rare earths. China's CSI300 Index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index both fell, while profit-taking hit chip and electric vehicle sectors. Analysts note a shift towards profit-driven market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 10:13 IST
Geopolitical Tensions Shake Chinese Stock Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese stocks took a hit on Friday, retreating from a 10-year high as geopolitical tensions subdued investor risk appetite. China's CSI300 Index fell by 1.3%, and the Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.5% after reaching its highest point since 2015.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index endured its longest losing streak since March, slipping 1.1% for a fifth consecutive decline. This downturn came in the wake of China's expanded export controls on rare earths, responding to U.S. legislative calls for broader restriction on chipmaking exports to China.

Economic sectors, including semiconductors and electric vehicles, also felt the pressure. Profit-taking further challenged the CSI Semiconductor Index, which fell 4.1%, while issues in the electric vehicle sector dragged the New Energy Vehicles Index down by 5.2%. With China set to release new trade data, analysts suggest a shift in market sentiment towards profit-driven dynamics.

TRENDING

1
ACES India and BSNL Accelerate Mumbai's Connectivity with Advanced 4G and 5G Solutions

ACES India and BSNL Accelerate Mumbai's Connectivity with Advanced 4G and 5G...

 India
2
Devastating Earthquake Rocks the Southern Philippines, Sparks Tsunami Warnings

Devastating Earthquake Rocks the Southern Philippines, Sparks Tsunami Warnin...

 Global
3
Russian Strikes Paralyze Kyiv: Energy Infrastructure Under Siege

Russian Strikes Paralyze Kyiv: Energy Infrastructure Under Siege

 Global
4
Turmoil and Tenure: The Rise and Fall of Peru's First Female President

Turmoil and Tenure: The Rise and Fall of Peru's First Female President

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025