MOL to Boost Oil Deliveries to Serbia Amid U.S. Sanctions on NIS
Following U.S. sanctions on Serbia's NIS refinery, Hungary's MOL oil company will augment its deliveries to Serbia, as announced by Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto. Although this boost will not completely compensate for the loss of shipments from Croatia, it aims to support Serbia's crude oil and fuel needs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 10-10-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 11:14 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungarian oil giant MOL has pledged to increase its oil deliveries to Serbia in response to recent U.S. sanctions on the NIS refinery, according to Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.
Szijjarto emphasized that MOL plays a crucial role in maintaining Serbia's crude oil and fuel supply. He assured that despite the challenges, MOL would step up its deliveries to support its Serbian neighbors.
However, Szijjarto noted that the heightened supply from MOL would not fully replace the shortfall caused by the cessation of shipments from Croatia, outlining the challenges ahead for Serbia's energy sector.
Advertisement