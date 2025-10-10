Left Menu

Remembering Mulayam Singh Yadav: Legacy of a Political Giant

On the third anniversary of his death, tributes poured in for Mulayam Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party founder and former Defense Minister. Renowned for championing the marginalized, he was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan. Leaders hailed his inclusive politics and the party's evolving legacy in India.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to the late Mulayam Singh Yadav, marking the third anniversary of the Samajwadi Party founder's passing. In a tribute on social media, Adityanath described Yadav as a former Defense Minister and 'Padma Vibhushan' laureate.

Born on October 10, 2022, Mulayam Singh Yadav founded the Samajwadi Party and became a towering figure in Indian politics. With tenures in both state assembly and Lok Sabha, he was known widely as 'Netaji', fostering a party that is now the country's third largest. His legacy includes posthumous honors like the Padma Vibhushan, awarded by President Droupadi Murmu.

Samajwadi Party leaders, including MP Ram Gopal Yadav and President Akhilesh Yadav, recalled Netaji's contributions to uplifting marginalized groups. Akhilesh particularly noted how SP and Yadav allied with Kanshi Ram to confront communal politics. The party celebrated its founder with pledges to follow his expansive approach, reinforcing his diverse support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

