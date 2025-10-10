European Markets Juggle Gains Amid Geopolitical and Economic Shifts
European stock markets are balancing minor gains against sectorial downgrades. Jyske Bank and Stellantis report positive movements, while energy and basic resources face setbacks. Investors focus on French politics as President Macron is poised to announce a new prime minister, potentially impacting market sentiment and risk premium.
European stock markets showcased modest activity amid geopolitical dynamics and sector downgrades. Jyske Bank reported positive growth, while energy firm Technip Energies and steelmaker ArcelorMittal faced downgrades affecting their stocks.
French politics remain a focal point, with President Macron preparing to appoint a new prime minister. This political move is expected to influence the French market positively by reducing risk premium, though its long-term impact remains uncertain.
The STOXX 600 stayed relatively flat, but recent optimism surrounding U.S. Federal Reserve policies and artificial intelligence continued to buoy global benchmarks. Automobiles reflected growth, specifically Stellantis' upward trend, contrasting the dip in oil and gas shares.
(With inputs from agencies.)
