AI Momentum Fuels U.S. Stock Market Rebound Amid Economic Clues

On Friday, U.S. stock index futures experienced a subtle rise, as investor enthusiasm about AI-driven market growth countered a brief cooling-off period. Traders are keenly awaiting consumer sentiment updates to glean new insights into economic trends.

The forthcoming earnings season, starting next week, will serve as an essential barometer for market health. Despite concerns of an equities bubble, many analysts believe AI's influence will extend beyond tech to sectors like energy and construction, fueled by growing demands for data center expansions.

Investors are also paying close attention to geopolitical shifts, as Israeli forces began withdrawing from parts of Gaza following a ceasefire with Hamas. Market sentiment could get a boost from reduced Middle East tensions, while stock performances from companies like Intel, Applied Digital, and Levi Strauss continue to shape market narratives.

