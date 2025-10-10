U.S. Stock Market Awaits Consumer Sentiment as AI Expands Beyond Tech

U.S. stock index futures remained steady on Friday, taking a pause after a strong market rally, as investors eagerly awaited consumer sentiment data expected later in the day to provide fresh insights into economic conditions.

As the earnings season approaches, analysts suggest it will be vital for U.S. stock markets. Experts speculate that the influence of artificial intelligence, initially concentrated in technology sectors, may soon extend to energy and construction firms, igniting further market movements.

Investor focus remains on international developments—such as easing tensions in the Middle East—that could impact stocks. Meanwhile, key stocks like Intel and Applied Digital showed notable premarket movements, highlighting ongoing market dynamics.

