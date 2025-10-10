Left Menu

Visa Unveils Next-Gen Payment Solutions at GFF 2025

At the Global Fintech Fest 2025, Visa announced breakthrough solutions underscoring its innovation in digital payments. Key highlights include the Payment Passkey, new corporate forex cards, a partnership with Revolut for cross-border transactions, and a white paper on AI in payments, showcasing Visa's commitment to secure, global financial solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-10-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 17:31 IST
Visa Unveils Next-Gen Payment Solutions at GFF 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold demonstration of its pioneering role in digital payment solutions, Visa introduced a suite of advanced products at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025 held in Mumbai. The event highlighted Visa's commitment to enhancing payment security, facilitating cross-border ease, and leveraging AI's transformative potential in India.

Among the key announcements was Visa's launch of the Payment Passkey, developed in collaboration with Razorpay, PhonePe, PayU, and Juspay. This solution, benefiting from India's new authentication framework, enables faster and more secure transactions using biometrics and passcodes. Meanwhile, a partnership with ICICI Bank introduced the Corporate Sapphiro Forex Card, offering unique benefits to Indian enterprises.

Further expanding its global reach, Visa partnered with Revolut to streamline cross-border payments for Indians and launched a white paper exploring AI's future in payments. Visa also teamed with Zenith Leisure for a new Multi-Currency Prepaid Forex Card and with Xoxoday for an AI-powered rewards card program, reinforcing its position as a leader in digital financial solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pharma Giants On Deck: Eli Lilly and AstraZeneca Eye Deals Amid Tariff Talks

Pharma Giants On Deck: Eli Lilly and AstraZeneca Eye Deals Amid Tariff Talks

 Global
2
Strengthening Tides: India and UK Enhance Defence Cooperation

Strengthening Tides: India and UK Enhance Defence Cooperation

 India
3
Brazil Dominates in Seoul with a 5-0 Victory over South Korea

Brazil Dominates in Seoul with a 5-0 Victory over South Korea

 South Korea
4
Cousins in Shanghai: A Family Affair at the Masters

Cousins in Shanghai: A Family Affair at the Masters

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025