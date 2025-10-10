Visa Unveils Next-Gen Payment Solutions at GFF 2025

In a bold demonstration of its pioneering role in digital payment solutions, Visa introduced a suite of advanced products at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025 held in Mumbai. The event highlighted Visa's commitment to enhancing payment security, facilitating cross-border ease, and leveraging AI's transformative potential in India.

Among the key announcements was Visa's launch of the Payment Passkey, developed in collaboration with Razorpay, PhonePe, PayU, and Juspay. This solution, benefiting from India's new authentication framework, enables faster and more secure transactions using biometrics and passcodes. Meanwhile, a partnership with ICICI Bank introduced the Corporate Sapphiro Forex Card, offering unique benefits to Indian enterprises.

Further expanding its global reach, Visa partnered with Revolut to streamline cross-border payments for Indians and launched a white paper exploring AI's future in payments. Visa also teamed with Zenith Leisure for a new Multi-Currency Prepaid Forex Card and with Xoxoday for an AI-powered rewards card program, reinforcing its position as a leader in digital financial solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)