Global Insurance Minds Unite: FAIR Conference 2025 Concludes in Mumbai

In a celebration of international collaboration, the 29th Federation of Afro-Asian Insurers and Reinsurers (FAIR) Conference concluded in Mumbai on October 8, 2025. Hosted by India's GIC Re, the conference drew over 650 delegates from more than fifty countries to explore the theme 'Emerging Markets – Towards Resilient Growth.'

The conference, which marked FAIR's 60th anniversary, included a rich array of activities spread over three core days. The event kicked off with the Opening Ceremony and Keynote Sessions. Delegates engaged in discussions on political risk, currency volatility, and innovations in risk transfer solutions to expand insurance access in emerging markets.

The conference concluded on a high note with expressions of gratitude from Smt. Jayashri B, Executive Director at GIC Re, who acknowledged the sponsors and participants. A Cultural Programme and Gala Dinner further highlighted India's cultural richness, reinforcing global connections within the reinsurance ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)