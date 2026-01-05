Zelenskyy's Strategic Reshuffle: Revamping Security Amid Ukraine's Defence Focus

In a bid to fortify Ukraine's defense strategy against Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has initiated a major reshuffle within the nation's top security positions. The restructuring comes as Zelenskyy prepares for pivotal peace discussions in Paris, involving about 30 countries, collectively referred to as the 'Coalition of the Willing.'

Zelenskyy aims to secure international commitments to safeguard Ukraine, especially in the event of a peace agreement with Russia. Key deliberations in Paris include whether foreign troops will be stationed near Ukraine to deter further violence, amidst Russia's staunch opposition to NATO presence on Ukrainian soil.

The reshuffle included appointing Ievhen Khmara as acting head of the Security Service, following the resignation of Lt Gen Vasyl Maliuk. Under Maliuk's tenure, the agency achieved significant victories, such as Operation Spiderweb, which severely disrupted Russian military assets. Concurrently, Lt Gen Kyrylo Budanov has been named chief of staff as Ukraine intensifies its focus on defense and peace negotiations.