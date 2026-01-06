Emerging Markets Surge Amid Global Sentiment and Political Tensions

Emerging market equities achieved fresh peaks on Tuesday, reflecting a robust global risk-on sentiment to kick off the new year. This surge persisted despite heightened political strife in Venezuela, where U.S. military forces captured President Nicolas Maduro, prompting concerns over the country's crude oil exports amid its vast reserves.

The MSCI emerging market index rose by 1%, marking its eighth straight session of gains. In the aftermath of Venezuela's political turmoil, traders observed minimal impact on the overarching risk sentiment. Instead, market dynamics were propelled by equity momentum, while fluctuations in currencies were more responsive to macroeconomic data.

Asian markets led the climb with indices in Taiwan, Singapore, and Indonesia reaching record heights. Meanwhile, Venezuela's international government bonds continued their upward trajectory, rebounding strongly after a 2017 default and nearly doubling last year's price. South Africa's markets also showed strength, while U.S. and European currencies experienced mixed movements due to varying economic indicators.

