Mizoram's Mega Hydro Ambition: New 2,400 MW Power Plant

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced Friday that the state government plans to construct a massive 2,400 MW pumped storage hydroelectric power plant in Hnahthial district. This ambitious project is designed to address the state's burgeoning energy needs.

Speaking at the Mizo Students' Union general conference in Hnahthial, Lalduhoma detailed the plant's location at Darzo Nallah, a tributary of the Tuipui river. With eight 300 MW units, the facility promises an annual energy output of 4,993.20 Million Units (MU).

The project is budgeted at approximately Rs 13,947.50 crore, with 10 percent of the funding coming from the Centre under the Gross Budgetary Support. Currently dependent on power imports from Tripura, Mizoram hopes this plant will significantly cut its Rs 400 crore annual power expenditure.