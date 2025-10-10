Left Menu

Mizoram's Mega Hydro Ambition: New 2,400 MW Power Plant

Mizoram is set to build a 2,400 MW pumped storage hydroelectric power plant in Hnahthial district. This project aims to boost the state's energy self-sufficiency and reduce reliance on power imports. Costing Rs 13,947.50 crore, the plant will feature eight 300 MW units across the Darzo Nallah.

Aizawl | Updated: 10-10-2025 18:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced Friday that the state government plans to construct a massive 2,400 MW pumped storage hydroelectric power plant in Hnahthial district. This ambitious project is designed to address the state's burgeoning energy needs.

Speaking at the Mizo Students' Union general conference in Hnahthial, Lalduhoma detailed the plant's location at Darzo Nallah, a tributary of the Tuipui river. With eight 300 MW units, the facility promises an annual energy output of 4,993.20 Million Units (MU).

The project is budgeted at approximately Rs 13,947.50 crore, with 10 percent of the funding coming from the Centre under the Gross Budgetary Support. Currently dependent on power imports from Tripura, Mizoram hopes this plant will significantly cut its Rs 400 crore annual power expenditure.

