Left Menu

MOL Boosts Oil Supplies to Serbia Amid Sanctions

Hungary's MOL will increase oil deliveries to Serbia following U.S. sanctions on Serbia's Russian-owned NIS refinery. The sanctions led to Croatia cutting crude supplies. MOL aims to maintain Serbia's oil supply, though challenges exist. An oil pipeline linking Hungary and Serbia is planned for 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:02 IST
MOL Boosts Oil Supplies to Serbia Amid Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hungary's leading oil company, MOL, has announced plans to boost oil deliveries to Serbia after U.S. sanctions targeted Serbia's Russian-owned NIS refinery. The sanctions have caused neighboring Croatia to halt its crude supplies, increasing fears that Serbia's sole refinery could stop operations in the coming weeks.

Hungary's Foreign Minister, Peter Szijjarto, assured that while MOL is prepared to step up supplies, the increase may not completely compensate for the loss of shipments from Croatia. MOL's commitments include enhancing storage capacity and ensuring the continuous operation of its network in Serbia.

Looking ahead, a Hungary-Serbia oil pipeline is in the planning stages, expected to fulfill all of Serbia's crude oil demands by 2028, with an annual transport potential of 4-5 million tonnes of Russian oil from Hungary to Serbia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forging Stronger Maritime Ties: India and UK Deepen Defence Cooperation

Forging Stronger Maritime Ties: India and UK Deepen Defence Cooperation

 India
2
Double Quakes Jolt Southern Philippines: A Crisis in the Ring of Fire

Double Quakes Jolt Southern Philippines: A Crisis in the Ring of Fire

 Global
3
Jharkhand's Crackdown on Medicine Quality

Jharkhand's Crackdown on Medicine Quality

 India
4
Political Row Over Dalit Issues Reignites Tensions Between BJP and Congress

Political Row Over Dalit Issues Reignites Tensions Between BJP and Congress

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025