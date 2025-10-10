Left Menu

Canara HSBC Life IPO: A Promising Market Debut

Canara HSBC Life Insurance's initial public offering opened with a 9% subscription on its first day. Anchor investors have already committed over Rs 750 crore. The IPO, set between Rs 100 to Rs 106 per share, aims for a Rs 10,000 crore valuation. Concluding on October 14, it's a complete offer for sale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:30 IST
Canara HSBC Life IPO: A Promising Market Debut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offering (IPO) of Canara HSBC Life Insurance gained a modest 9% subscription rate on its first day of bidding, Friday.

Data from NSE showed bids were placed for 1,51,32,320 shares against the 16,67,15,000 shares on offer. The retail investors' section saw a 14% subscription, while non-institutional investors subscribed to 5%. Meanwhile, the qualified institutional buyers' category received a 3% subscription.

On Thursday, the company announced it had raised over Rs 750 crore from anchor investors. The Rs 2,516-crore IPO, which will close on October 14, is priced between Rs 100 and Rs 106 per share, eyeing a Rs 10,000 crore valuation at the higher end of the range. Canara HSBC Life, a joint venture promoted by Canara Bank, HSBC Insurance, and Punjab National Bank, aims for a market debut on October 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Pauses Quashing of Chargesheet in Armstrong Murder Case

Supreme Court Pauses Quashing of Chargesheet in Armstrong Murder Case

 India
2
Fractured Diplomacy: The Shaken Ground of U.S.-Russia Relations

Fractured Diplomacy: The Shaken Ground of U.S.-Russia Relations

 Global
3
Kerala High Court Denounces Alleged Land Grabbing Tactics by Waqf Board

Kerala High Court Denounces Alleged Land Grabbing Tactics by Waqf Board

 India
4
Tragedy at NDA: Cadet's Death Sparks Allegations of Harassment

Tragedy at NDA: Cadet's Death Sparks Allegations of Harassment

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025