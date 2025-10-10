Marathi Language Gains Momentum on 'Reading Inspiration Day'

In a significant move to cultivate a reading culture and promote the Marathi language, the Maharashtra government has announced the observance of 'Reading Inspiration Day' on October 15, marking the birth anniversary of the late Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

With the theme 'Let's make Marathi the language of knowledge,' government departments, semi-government offices, and various institutions will engage in online and in-person activities. This initiative aims to reach and inspire a broad spectrum of the populace, as outlined in the official release.

The celebrations extend beyond literature, encompassing subjects such as science, management, and technology. Statewide programs will target youth engagement through workshops on topics such as e-books and professional writing, supported by actions from literary bodies. The push for Marathi usage in sectors like judiciary and media is also planned.

