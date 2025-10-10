Left Menu

Shiv Sena Calls for Staunching India-Afghanistan Policy Amid Taliban Concerns

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi urges Indian government to press Taliban on women's rights during Afghan FM's visit. Emphasizes regular foreign policy assessment and zero-tolerance on issues from Pakistan-Afghanistan relations. Discusses India's humanitarian aid and diplomatic engagements despite not formally recognizing the Taliban.

Updated: 10-10-2025 21:24 IST
In a recent statement, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi expressed concerns regarding India-Afghanistan relations, focusing on potential pressure on the Taliban to uphold women's rights. Her commentary coincided with the visit of Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to India on a diplomatic mission.

Chaturvedi highlighted the historical ties between India and Afghanistan, backed by strong people-to-people connections. However, she pointed out the challenges posed by the ruling Taliban government, particularly in terms of women's education rights and the historical conflict involving Pakistan's cooperation with the Taliban during the IC 814 hijacking incident.

Amidst Muttaqi's visit, discussions with Indian officials focused on bolstering Kabul-Delhi relations despite India's non-recognition of the Taliban regime. The Indian government maintains ongoing humanitarian support to Afghanistan, recently providing ambulances and medical aid to demonstrate goodwill. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar affirmed India's commitment to Afghanistan's development.

