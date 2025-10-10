Left Menu

Chandigarh Police Launch SIT Probe into IPS Officer's Mysterious Death

Chandigarh Police have set up a Special Investigation Team to investigate the death of senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. Allegations of abetment to suicide and caste-based harassment have emerged against two senior Haryana police officers. The probe aims to ensure a thorough and impartial examination of the case.

Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chandigarh Police have established a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct an unbiased investigation following allegations related to the death of Y Puran Kumar, a senior IPS officer. The SIT aims to thoroughly examine the circumstances surrounding his demise.

Under the leadership of IGP UT Chandigarh, Pushpendra Kumar, the SIT will scrutinize the case registered at Police Station Sector-11, probing under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The team includes notable figures such as SSP Kanwardeep Kaur and SPICity KM Priyanka.

The investigation follows an FIR filed against Haryana's DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya for alleged abetment to suicide and caste-based harassment, as claimed by the widow of Y Puran Kumar. The case continues to unfold with significant legal and social implications.

