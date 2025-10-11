Trump's Trade Turbulence Sinks Wall Street Amid Sino-U.S. Tensions

Wall Street crumbled under the weight of new threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has reignited trade tensions with China by considering hefty tariffs on Chinese imports. His declaration sent shockwaves through financial markets and precipitated a sharp decline in major U.S. stock indexes.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced their largest single-day percentage declines in months, with investors reacting defensively to the unexpected policy shift. China, a key producer of rare earth materials crucial for various industries, could further intensify supply chain disruptions as the dispute escalates.

As market volatility rose, the U.S. government's ongoing shutdown and a lack of official economic data added layers of uncertainty. Meanwhile, observers look to the Federal Reserve for insights on interest rates, while upcoming earnings reports from financial giants will shed more light on economic indicators.