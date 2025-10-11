Left Menu

Trump's Landmark Drug Pricing Deals

President Donald Trump announced a pivotal agreement with AstraZeneca to provide discounted medications to the U.S. Medicaid health plan, building upon a similar deal with Pfizer. These agreements represent the administration's ongoing efforts to reduce prescription drug prices across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 03:21 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 03:21 IST
President Donald Trump announced a significant agreement with AstraZeneca, a UK-based pharmaceutical company, to offer medicines at reduced prices to the U.S. Medicaid health plan. This deal mirrors a similar arrangement made with Pfizer and outlines the administration's strategy to lower prescription drug costs in the country.

In a move to further this initiative, Trump revealed plans for the TrumpRx website, set to launch next year, where AstraZeneca will provide additional drugs at discounted rates. According to AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot, U.S. patients face exorbitant prescription prices, often paying nearly three times more than those in other developed nations.

Last month, Trump intensified pressures on the pharmaceutical sector by threatening 100% tariffs, urging companies to adjust prices and manufacturing locations following a breakdown in earlier negotiations, as reported by industry insiders after the Pfizer deal.

