BJP Leaders Gather in Delhi for Crucial NDA Meeting Ahead of Bihar Elections

As Bihar's Assembly elections near, BJP leaders convened in Delhi to finalize candidate selections. Despite speculations about internal rifts, leaders reassured unity within the NDA, emphasizing their collective strength. The alliance remains firm, with intentions to form a government with a strong majority in the upcoming polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 07:33 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 07:33 IST
BJP leaders arrived at the IGI Airport in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP leaders arrived in the capital on Friday, anticipating a significant core committee meeting set for Saturday, where key decisions on candidate selection for the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections will be finalized. The polls are scheduled for November 6 and 11, with the vote count on November 14.

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal dispelled rumors of discord, particularly surrounding Union Minister Chirag Paswan's seat-sharing concerns. Jaiswal affirmed the NDA's unity and readiness to secure a majority in the elections, saying, 'All alliance discussions are complete; only a formal announcement is pending, expected by Saturday evening.'

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi addressed concerns over seat-sharing, clarifying he was not upset but had made requests to ensure an NDA victory. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha emphasized upcoming NDA meetings' focus on good governance and integrity in politics. With unity reiterated by NDA leaders, the alliance gears up to contest against the INDIA bloc led by Tejashwi Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)

