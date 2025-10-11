Left Menu

Amit Shah Pays Tribute to Jayaprakash Narayan: Champion of Democracy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah honored Jayaprakash Narayan on his 123rd birth anniversary, highlighting his role in anchoring democratic values in India. Shah urged social workers to oppose authoritarianism, resonating Narayan's call for 'Total Revolution.' Narayan, a stalwart of the Janata Party, is celebrated for challenging Indira Gandhi's regime.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid homage to socialist icon and Bharat Ratna awardee Jayaprakash Narayan on the occasion of Narayan's 123rd birth anniversary. Shah lauded Narayan's significant contributions to reinforcing India's democratic framework, emphasizing equality, social harmony, and justice.

Shah urged today's social activists to uphold Jayaprakash Narayan's values and remain vigilant against authoritarian practices. Citing Narayan's call for a 'Total Revolution,' Shah stressed the need for eternal vigilance against dictatorial tendencies, as outlined in his social media message.

Jayaprakash Narayan, born October 11, 1902, hailed from Sitabdiara, present-day Bihar. He was instrumental in forming the first non-Congress government in 1977, uniting opposition parties against emergency rule. Renowned for his mid-1970s political activism against then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Narayan received India's highest civilian honor, the Bharat Ratna, posthumously in 1999.

