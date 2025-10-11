Left Menu

Unveiling the Mystery: SIT Enlists in IPS Officer's Untimely Demise

Chandigarh Police urgently requests a post-mortem of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, deemed a suicide, amidst family grievances. An SIT, led by IGP UT Chandigarh, will probe serious allegations surrounding his death. Multiple experts collaborate to ensure a thorough investigation, as the community mourns his loss.

Chandigarh Director General of Police (DGP) Sagar Preet Hooda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chandigarh authorities have urgently requested the family of the late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly took his own life on October 7, to proceed with his post-mortem without further delay. Director General of Police (DGP) Sagar Preet Hooda indicated the family harbored some grievances, adding that an ongoing investigation aims to address them comprehensively.

An SIT was promptly assembled, underscored by a visit from Congress leaders to pay their respects, spearheaded by IG Pushpendra Kumar to lead a robust, unbiased investigation. They are evaluating the severe allegations that have emerged and have registered the case under relevant legal provisions.

The SIT, detailed in personnel and objectives, aligns top officers with potential experts, facilitating evidence collection and witness examination. The Haryana IAS Officers' Association issued a statement lauding Kumar's service, marking deep regret over his loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

