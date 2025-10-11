Left Menu

Waaree Renewable Technologies Doubles Profit: A New Era in Sustainable Energy

Waaree Renewable Technologies saw its net profit more than double in the September quarter, reaching Rs 116.34 crore. This financial success was supported by increased revenues, growing by 47.73% to Rs 774.78 crore. The company is expanding into new energy verticals, indicating bullish sectoral conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 12:49 IST
Waaree Renewable Technologies Doubles Profit: A New Era in Sustainable Energy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable financial upswing, Waaree Renewable Technologies' consolidated net profit for the September quarter soared past expectations, more than doubling to Rs 116.34 crore. The substantial profit margin is attributed to heightened revenues, which rose by 47.73%, culminating in a revenue of Rs 774.78 crore.

The company attributes this extraordinary performance to meticulous execution and strong market conditions. They reported robust advancement into innovative energy sectors such as Battery Energy Storage Systems and data centers. As evidence of this momentum, the unexecuted order book peaked at 3.48 GWp, anticipated to be fulfilled within 12-15 months, with an expansive bidding pipeline of over 27 GWp.

Looking forward, the company is set to bolster its portfolio with newly approved capital expenditure for solar power projects. The board has sanctioned capex for establishing 28 MWp IPP solar facilities in Maharashtra and an additional 37.5 MWp project in Bikaner, Rajasthan. As a subsidiary of Waaree Energies Ltd, the company continues to pioneer sustainable energy initiatives across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luigi Mangione Faces Legal Battle Over High-Stakes Charges

Luigi Mangione Faces Legal Battle Over High-Stakes Charges

 Global
2
North Korea and Vietnam Forge New Partnerships Across Key Sectors

North Korea and Vietnam Forge New Partnerships Across Key Sectors

 South Korea
3
Diplomatic Dialogue: Jaishankar Meets US Envoy Sergio Gor

Diplomatic Dialogue: Jaishankar Meets US Envoy Sergio Gor

 India
4
Congress Claims Police Brutality to Distract from Sabarimala Controversy

Congress Claims Police Brutality to Distract from Sabarimala Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025