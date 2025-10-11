Odesa Energy Restoration: A Rapid Response to Crisis

In the aftermath of a late-night Russian offensive, power has been swiftly restored to 240,000 households in the southern region of Odesa, according to statements from the Ukrainian private energy firm DTEK.

Officials from the Odesa region had earlier reported considerable damage to the local energy infrastructure, highlighting the destructive impact of the attack.

This rapid recovery effort underscores the resilience and efficiency of the local energy sector in handling crisis situations and ensuring the well-being of affected residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)