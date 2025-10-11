Left Menu

Reclaim Your Wealth: The Thane District Unclaimed Deposits Campaign

A three-month 'Claim Your Unclaimed Deposits' campaign has been launched in Thane, Maharashtra, to help individuals reclaim over Rs 452 crore lying unclaimed in bank accounts. Led by Bank of Maharashtra under the 'Your Wealth, Your Right' initiative, the campaign encourages account holders to identify and retrieve their funds.

An extensive awareness campaign has been initiated in Thane, Maharashtra, aimed at helping residents retrieve more than Rs 452 crore lying unclaimed in local bank accounts.

Dubbed 'Claim Your Unclaimed Deposits,' the initiative is a part of the broader 'Your Wealth, Your Right' campaign by the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This effort focuses on ensuring rightful claimants access their dormant funds across the district's banks, according to an official release.

The endeavor, which commenced on October 1, 2023, and will run until December 31, enables individuals to reclaim their money by visiting bank branches, submitting the necessary claim and KYC forms, or using the RBI's UDGAM portal to check for dormant accounts. Abhishek Pawar, Lead District Manager of Thane, encourages all account holders to participate in this opportunity to reunite with their unclaimed deposits.

