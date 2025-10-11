High-Profile Transfers Amid IPS Officer's Tragic Death Investigation

In a significant administrative move, the Haryana Government on Saturday announced the transfer of Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya. This decision comes as Bijarniya and seven other senior officers face grave allegations associated with the tragic death of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. According to official orders, Surinder Bhoria from the Narcotics Bureau will assume Bijarniya's role as Rohtak SP.

IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's alleged suicide on October 7 at his Chandigarh residence has spotlighted serious allegations against top Haryana police officers. In a stark final note, Kumar accused eight senior officers, including DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and Bijarniya, of perpetuating caste-based discrimination and harassment. These claims have prompted demands from Kumar's family for the immediate arrest of the implicated officers.

In response, Chandigarh Police has constituted a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to thoroughly investigate the case. The SIT, led by IGP UT Chandigarh Pushpendra Kumar, will focus on the charges under Sections 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 3(1)(r) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Authorities have urged Kumar's family for the post-mortem to proceed promptly to aid the investigation's progress.

Chandigarh's DGP Sagar Preet Hooda assured the family their grievances are being addressed and stressed the SIT's commitment to an unbiased investigation. Amid these developments, a Congress delegation, including MP Deepender Singh Hooda and leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, visited Kumar's family to convey their support. Surjewala decried the incident as indicative of systemic caste-discrimination, aligning with the broader outcry for justice.

The tragic incident has resonated deeply, with the Haryana IAS Officers' Association mourning Kumar's demise, commending his dedication to public service. As the investigation unfolds, the case continues to highlight significant issues within the police force's ranks and broader societal challenges. (ANI)