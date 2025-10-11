Left Menu

India's Democratic Heritage: A Beacon for Global Solutions

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlights India's democratic ideals and global role, urging collaboration on issues like climate change and inequality. He underscores India's strides in women's empowerment, technology, and health, positioning India as a global leader in addressing shared challenges during the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 17:38 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has underscored India's commitment to democracy and equality, asserting that the nation's Constitution has been a guiding light for 75 years. Speaking at the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference, Birla reiterated India's role in solving global issues like climate change and inequality through collective action.

Birla highlighted India's significant progress in global food and health security. He recounted India's transformation from reliance on external food aid to becoming a major global force, notably exemplified by its widespread distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and medicines to over 150 countries, affirming health as a fundamental right.

Emphasizing India's dedication to women's empowerment, Birla pointed to the Nari Shakti Vandan Act and other initiatives ensuring significant female representation in democratic institutions. He advocated for the responsible use of technology to enhance democracy and called for global standards to balance innovation with safety. India's ancient democratic traditions and the motto 'Vasudhaiva Kuttumbakam' continue to inspire its global efforts.

