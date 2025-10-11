Owaisi Blasts UP Government Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Poster Controversy

Asaduddin Owaisi, President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), on Saturday denounced the Uttar Pradesh government's actions in the 'I Love Muhammad' poster controversy. He argued that expressing love for Prophet Muhammad constitutes a fundamental element of faith and challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) opposition to such expressions. Speaking to ANI, Owaisi urged the UP government to release individuals arrested over the poster row.

"Why does the BJP hate love so much?... We demand that the UP government release those who have been arrested. This is not sending a good message within the country, or even abroad," AIMIM chief Owaisi stated. The controversy arose when a crowd gathered outside Ala Hazrat Dargah and the residence of Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, brandishing 'I Love Muhammad' placards. Tensions flared, leading to incidents of stone-pelting at police following Friday prayers.

Subsequently, Uttar Pradesh police detained Maulana Mohsin Raza related to the September 26 protests in Bareilly. Owaisi reiterated that love for Prophet Muhammad is a deeply held belief, prioritized even over family and wealth, thus validating expressions of such devotion. Emphasizing the constitutional right to religious expression, Owaisi remarked, "If holding a poster expressing faith is protected by Article 25, there was nothing incendiary about the poster. Expressing devotion is part of India's diversity."

Highlighting perceived inconsistencies, Owaisi recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support for a 'Lord Hanuman' poster in 2018 and noted the absence of objections then while accusing the BJP and RSS of promoting a singular religious narrative in a diverse India. He underlined India's secular foundation, as prescribed by the Constitution, advocating for the acceptance of all religions or no religion at all.

(With inputs from agencies.)