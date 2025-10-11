Left Menu

NFR's Visionary Steps: Inspiring Seminars and Infrastructure Triumphs

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) conducted an enlightening seminar at Rangiya Division to boost officials' skills and hosted transformative sessions with IIT experts. Simultaneously, NFR made significant infrastructure upgrades in the Lumding-Badarpur Hill section, enhancing speed and safety. These initiatives reflect NFR's dedication to talent growth and dependable railway operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 21:35 IST
Northeast Frontier Railway conducts seminar for Railway Officials (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) recently organized a seminar at Rangiya Division, aiming to enhance the skills and professional development of railway staff. The event was hosted in collaboration with the esteemed IIT School of Business, reflecting NFR's dedication to fostering talent and promoting a progressive work culture.

The seminar comprised two insightful sessions. The first, titled "On the Right Track, Transforming Attitude, Personality & Perception in Railway Staff," focused on cultivating a positive mindset, leadership skills, and professional outlook. The second session, "Crossing the Lines, Power, Organisational Politics & Knowledge Hiding among the Workforce," emphasized transparency and effective collaboration, providing strategies for a harmonious workplace.

In terms of infrastructure, NFR has achieved notable progress in the Lumding-Badarpur Hill section, completing crucial retrofitting projects and enhancing speed restrictions. Officials reported successful completion of bridge rehabilitation and track safety enhancements, ensuring safer and efficient train operations. These efforts underline NFR's commitment to safety, robust infrastructure, and superior passenger service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

