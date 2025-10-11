NFR's Visionary Steps: Inspiring Seminars and Infrastructure Triumphs

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) recently organized a seminar at Rangiya Division, aiming to enhance the skills and professional development of railway staff. The event was hosted in collaboration with the esteemed IIT School of Business, reflecting NFR's dedication to fostering talent and promoting a progressive work culture.

The seminar comprised two insightful sessions. The first, titled "On the Right Track, Transforming Attitude, Personality & Perception in Railway Staff," focused on cultivating a positive mindset, leadership skills, and professional outlook. The second session, "Crossing the Lines, Power, Organisational Politics & Knowledge Hiding among the Workforce," emphasized transparency and effective collaboration, providing strategies for a harmonious workplace.

In terms of infrastructure, NFR has achieved notable progress in the Lumding-Badarpur Hill section, completing crucial retrofitting projects and enhancing speed restrictions. Officials reported successful completion of bridge rehabilitation and track safety enhancements, ensuring safer and efficient train operations. These efforts underline NFR's commitment to safety, robust infrastructure, and superior passenger service.

(With inputs from agencies.)