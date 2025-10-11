Uttarakhand Celebrates International Girl Child Day with Empowerment Initiatives

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami commemorated International Girl Child Day by participating in a significant event focused on promoting girl child education. Held at the Chief Minister's Camp Office, the program was organized by the Department of Women Empowerment and Child Development. During the event, 326 high-achieving girls were rewarded with smartphones, acknowledging their academic excellence.

The Chief Minister extended his congratulations to the girls, noting their exceptional performance in state-level board exams, with a 93% success rate in High School and 86% in Intermediate exams. Dhami emphasized the vital role of women in societal advancement, stating that the progress of educated daughters shapes future generations. He credited inspired leadership from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for various state initiatives such as a 30% job reservation for women and empowerment schemes like Mukhyamantri Nari Sashaktikaran Yojana, aimed at making women self-reliant.

Minister Rekha Arya echoed these sentiments, applauding national and state efforts under PM Modi and CM Dhami towards enhancing women's empowerment. The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign remains pivotal to these advancements, driving progress in education and gender ratio improvements in Uttarakhand. With strict laws against cheating, over 25,000 youth have secured government jobs in four years, fulfilling educational and employment aspirations of numerous local girls.

(With inputs from agencies.)