Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Push for Potholed Roads: CM Dhami's Urgent Call

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami urged officials to expedite road repairs and focus on disaster-affected zones. During a vital meeting, he highlighted infrastructure reconstruction and lauded PM Modi's new agricultural schemes, marking them as pivotal for India's agrarian future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 22:21 IST
Uttarakhand's Push for Potholed Roads: CM Dhami's Urgent Call
Uttarakhand CM directs officials to ensure pothole-free roads (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, presiding over a high-stakes meeting on Saturday, mandated officials to accelerate efforts in rendering the state's roads pothole-free, aiming to enhance public transit facilities. Currently, 52% of patchwork has been achieved, but the CM stressed swift completion of the outstanding repairs.

The Chief Minister highlighted the urgent need for infrastructure projects, particularly in disaster-hit areas. Prompt rehabilitation of essential structures in these regions is crucial for community relief. Dhami reiterated the importance of maintaining quality and transparency in these undertakings, advocating for seamless departmental coordination to ensure safe and reliable infrastructure.

Joining the meeting were Principal Secretary R.K. Sudhanshu, Secretary Shailesh Bagauli, among others of the Public Works Department. Earlier, Dhami praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating transformative agricultural schemes, hailing them as historic for India's farming sector, poised to enhance agricultural infrastructure and farmer prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Activist Alleges Political Involvement in Attack, Demands Investigation

Activist Alleges Political Involvement in Attack, Demands Investigation

 India
2
Cross-Border Heroin Bust in Rajasthan

Cross-Border Heroin Bust in Rajasthan

 India
3
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Champions Democracy and Global Unity at Commonwealth Conference

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Champions Democracy and Global Unity at Commonwea...

 India
4
Tadej Pogacar's Legendary Fifth Giro di Lombardia Victory

Tadej Pogacar's Legendary Fifth Giro di Lombardia Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025