Uttarakhand's Push for Potholed Roads: CM Dhami's Urgent Call

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, presiding over a high-stakes meeting on Saturday, mandated officials to accelerate efforts in rendering the state's roads pothole-free, aiming to enhance public transit facilities. Currently, 52% of patchwork has been achieved, but the CM stressed swift completion of the outstanding repairs.

The Chief Minister highlighted the urgent need for infrastructure projects, particularly in disaster-hit areas. Prompt rehabilitation of essential structures in these regions is crucial for community relief. Dhami reiterated the importance of maintaining quality and transparency in these undertakings, advocating for seamless departmental coordination to ensure safe and reliable infrastructure.

Joining the meeting were Principal Secretary R.K. Sudhanshu, Secretary Shailesh Bagauli, among others of the Public Works Department. Earlier, Dhami praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating transformative agricultural schemes, hailing them as historic for India's farming sector, poised to enhance agricultural infrastructure and farmer prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)