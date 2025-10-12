Left Menu

NSE's Digital Fort: Battling 170 Million Daily Cyberattacks

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) combats 170 million daily cyberattacks with a dedicated team of cyber warriors. It recorded 400 million attacks in a single day during 'Operation Sindoor', a DDoS simulation. The NSE maintains operations through a robust cybersecurity architecture and extensive internal measures.

Updated: 12-10-2025 10:50 IST
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is constantly under siege from cyber threats, facing around 170 million attacks each day. This has necessitated a relentless defense by a team of dedicated 'cyber warriors' who ensure smooth market operations.

During 'Operation Sindoor', NSE faced its highest daily attack volume at 400 million, yet managed to thwart the threat with advanced technology and strategic defense measures. Such overwhelming assaults underscore the importance of strong cybersecurity protocols, especially for institutions crucial to financial stability.

To bolster defense, NSE enforces strict cybersecurity protocols, including mandatory audits and training programs. Its robust infrastructure involves constant upgradation and monitoring to counter threats, ensuring the exchange stands resilient amidst growing global cyber risks.

