Landmark 30-Year Energy Pact Signed in Algeria

Algeria's leading energy firm, Sonatrach, has entered into a significant agreement with Saudi-based Midad Energy to explore and exploit oil and gas reserves in Algeria's Illizi Basin. This was reported by Ennahar TV on Monday.

The contract is valued at a staggering $5.4 billion and covers an extensive period of 30 years. Additionally, the contract offers an option to extend the collaboration for a further 10 years, ensuring a long-term partnership between the two energy giants.

The agreement includes a seven-year period dedicated to exploration, underscoring the commitment to uncovering new energy resources in the region and enhancing Algeria's standing in the global energy sector.

