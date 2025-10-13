Left Menu

Landmark 30-Year Energy Pact Signed in Algeria

Algeria's state energy firm Sonatrach and Saudi Arabia's Midad Energy have agreed on a $5.4 billion contract for oil and gas exploration in the Illizi Basin. The deal spans 30 years, with a seven-year exploration period and the option to extend another decade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 15:58 IST
Landmark 30-Year Energy Pact Signed in Algeria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Algeria's leading energy firm, Sonatrach, has entered into a significant agreement with Saudi-based Midad Energy to explore and exploit oil and gas reserves in Algeria's Illizi Basin. This was reported by Ennahar TV on Monday.

The contract is valued at a staggering $5.4 billion and covers an extensive period of 30 years. Additionally, the contract offers an option to extend the collaboration for a further 10 years, ensuring a long-term partnership between the two energy giants.

The agreement includes a seven-year period dedicated to exploration, underscoring the commitment to uncovering new energy resources in the region and enhancing Algeria's standing in the global energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blaze in Mumbai Business Park: A Close Call Resolved

Blaze in Mumbai Business Park: A Close Call Resolved

 India
2
Madras High Court Criticizes Delay in Corruption Case Sanctions

Madras High Court Criticizes Delay in Corruption Case Sanctions

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Sets Up SIT to Combat Spurious Liquor

Andhra Pradesh Sets Up SIT to Combat Spurious Liquor

 India
4
Unveiling Dharmasthala: New Leads in Mass Burial Case

Unveiling Dharmasthala: New Leads in Mass Burial Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025