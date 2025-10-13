Markets Rebound with Optimism Amid Easing U.S.-China Trade Tensions

U.S. stock index futures surged on Monday, rebounding from Friday's decline. The upward movement came as investors welcomed President Donald Trump's easing tone regarding U.S.-China trade tensions.

On Friday, Trump had announced plans for a 100% tariff on Chinese imports in response to Beijing's rare earth export restrictions, which had initially sent markets tumbling. However, conciliatory weekend statements from Trump and China's restrained response offered relief to investors.

Meanwhile, financial markets are also keenly awaiting the upcoming earnings season, with major U.S. banks poised to release quarterly results. Analysts suggest this period will be critical for assessing the economy amid government data delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)