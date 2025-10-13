Left Menu

Puducherry's Highway Transformations: Gadkari Inaugurates Major Infrastructure Projects

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and initiated national highway projects in Puducherry, aimed at enhancing road safety and connectivity while reducing travel time. The NH-32 and NH-332A initiatives promise to improve tourism and trade, making Puducherry a key cultural and commercial hub.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has officially inaugurated and laid the foundation for three major National Highway projects in Puducherry, collectively valued at over Rs 2,000 crore. A key highlight is the foundation laying for a four km elevated corridor between Indira Gandhi Square and Rajiv Gandhi Square on NH-32.

Additional projects include enhancements to the 14 km ECR Road on NH-332A and the 38 km four-lane Puducherry-Poondiyankuppam section of NH-32. Designed to bolster road safety and alleviate traffic congestion, these upgrades are expected to reduce local travel times from 35 to 10 minutes, contributing to decongestion and lowering vehicular emissions.

The enhanced infrastructure promises improved connectivity for pilgrims and travelers, notably bypassing Puducherry to save approximately 50 minutes. These developments are anticipated to significantly benefit tourism and trade, reinforcing Puducherry's stature as a central cultural and commercial location. The inauguration event was attended by dignitaries including Governor K. Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

