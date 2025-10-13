Left Menu

Delhi High Court Deliberates on AI Imitation of Renowned Singer's Unique Persona

The Delhi High Court will resume deliberations on a case concerning the unauthorized use of a famous singer's persona, focusing on AI imitations and digital cloning. Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora seeks to protect the artist’s distinct voice and brand from commercial exploitation on platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 18:07 IST
Delhi High Court Deliberates on AI Imitation of Renowned Singer's Unique Persona
Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has scheduled further hearings on a case seeking to protect a renowned singer's distinct personality and publicity rights from unauthorized use and AI-driven imitation. Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, after a preliminary review, has instructed that the case be revisited on October 15.

During the proceedings, the singer's legal team presented a list of URLs allegedly infringing their client's rights. Representatives from Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, requested time to assess the URLs for potential removal. The petition aims to defend the artist's identity, encompassing voice, likeness, and signature, from illegal exploitation.

Allegations include the illegal use of the singer's persona through AI voice cloning and digital products, which the suit claims infringes on his moral and publicity rights under the Copyright Act. The action alleges that these imitations on social media platforms constitute misleading endorsements and could harm the singer's established reputation, warranting a court injunction.

The case emphasizes the global goodwill associated with the singer's unique voice and persona, highlighting potential public confusion from such unauthorized use. This legal action follows similar efforts by public figures to protect their identities from AI-based impersonations, with further hearings set for October 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Influent Zone Plan Paves the Way for Jangpura-Sarai Kale Khan Corridor Expansion

Influent Zone Plan Paves the Way for Jangpura-Sarai Kale Khan Corridor Expan...

 India
2
Lula's Next Supreme Court Nomination Awaited

Lula's Next Supreme Court Nomination Awaited

 Global
3
Demand for a Second Renaissance: Ensuring Safety for Women in Bengal

Demand for a Second Renaissance: Ensuring Safety for Women in Bengal

 India
4
Gattuso's Italy Prepares for High-Stakes World Cup Duel Against Israel

Gattuso's Italy Prepares for High-Stakes World Cup Duel Against Israel

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025