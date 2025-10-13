Delhi High Court Deliberates on AI Imitation of Renowned Singer's Unique Persona

The Delhi High Court has scheduled further hearings on a case seeking to protect a renowned singer's distinct personality and publicity rights from unauthorized use and AI-driven imitation. Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, after a preliminary review, has instructed that the case be revisited on October 15.

During the proceedings, the singer's legal team presented a list of URLs allegedly infringing their client's rights. Representatives from Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, requested time to assess the URLs for potential removal. The petition aims to defend the artist's identity, encompassing voice, likeness, and signature, from illegal exploitation.

Allegations include the illegal use of the singer's persona through AI voice cloning and digital products, which the suit claims infringes on his moral and publicity rights under the Copyright Act. The action alleges that these imitations on social media platforms constitute misleading endorsements and could harm the singer's established reputation, warranting a court injunction.

The case emphasizes the global goodwill associated with the singer's unique voice and persona, highlighting potential public confusion from such unauthorized use. This legal action follows similar efforts by public figures to protect their identities from AI-based impersonations, with further hearings set for October 15.

