Rajasthan's Conviction Rate Soars: Amit Shah Promises Justice Revolution
Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted a significant increase in Rajasthan's conviction rate, rising from 42% to 60% in a year. He attributed this to new criminal laws, predicting a further rise to 90%. Shah described these reforms as the biggest of the 21st century, facilitating modern, accessible justice.
- Country:
- India
In a major development for Rajasthan's legal system, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced a boost in the state's conviction rate, climbing from 42% to 60% in just one year. Speaking at an exhibition on new criminal laws in Jaipur, Shah expressed confidence that the rate could reach 90% with full implementation.
The exhibition showcased reforms that define crimes like terrorism and mob lynching in India's judiciary. Shah emphasized these laws as a pivotal 21st-century reform, adding trial time limits and a provision for absentee trials. He hailed India's evolving criminal justice system as potentially the world's most modern.
Shah also noted infrastructural investments, with Rs 4 lakh crore in development projects underway in Rajasthan. Highlighting collaboration with Prime Minister Modi, he anticipated a justice system prioritizing fairness over punishment, replacing outdated British-era laws with pragmatic, citizen-focused regulations. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
