Indian Politicians Embrace Zoho Mail Amid Push for Swadeshi Products

In a significant move highlighting the push for swadeshi products, Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda has announced he is now using Zoho Mail, an Indian email service, for all official communications. He shared his new email ID on social media platform X, encouraging others to adapt to this indigenous platform.

The switch is part of a larger trend among top government officials embracing Zoho Mail. Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, was among the first to adopt the service, urging citizens to support Prime Minister Modi's call to prioritize native products and services.

Following suit, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also transitioned to Zoho Mail. He communicated this change via social media, emphasizing the enhanced privacy and custom domain support offered by the email service. Developed by Zoho Corporation, Zoho Mail has increasingly become a preferred choice for those seeking secure, ad-free email alternatives.

