Indian Politicians Embrace Zoho Mail Amid Push for Swadeshi Products

Prominent Indian political figures, including Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda and Electronics Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, have transitioned to Zoho Mail, an Indian email service. This shift aligns with a broader governmental push towards adopting indigenous products, reinforcing the Prime Minister's call for swadeshi economic practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 18:15 IST
Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move highlighting the push for swadeshi products, Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda has announced he is now using Zoho Mail, an Indian email service, for all official communications. He shared his new email ID on social media platform X, encouraging others to adapt to this indigenous platform.

The switch is part of a larger trend among top government officials embracing Zoho Mail. Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, was among the first to adopt the service, urging citizens to support Prime Minister Modi's call to prioritize native products and services.

Following suit, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also transitioned to Zoho Mail. He communicated this change via social media, emphasizing the enhanced privacy and custom domain support offered by the email service. Developed by Zoho Corporation, Zoho Mail has increasingly become a preferred choice for those seeking secure, ad-free email alternatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

