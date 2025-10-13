Controversy Looms as Haryana IPS Officer’s Tragic Death Sparks Investigative Demands

The tragic demise of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar has stirred significant controversy, with allegations of humiliation within the police department prompting calls for justice. Congress leader K Raju on Monday urged the state government to act against officers implicated in Kumar's final note.

The deceased officer's decision to take his own life has been attributed to systemic harassment, with Kumar's note specifically accusing several senior cops, including Haryana's Director General of Police, of caste-based discrimination and mental torment. The state's inaction in addressing these claims has been criticized as the officer's family waits for an official farewell.

Delays continue to hinder the investigation as Kumar's family has yet to hand over a key piece of evidence: his laptop. This device allegedly holds critical details about his last communications, and its examination is deemed essential to validate his claims. While authorities await the postmortem report, which will decide the course of the case, the urgency to safeguard and analyze digital evidence remains a priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)