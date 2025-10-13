Delhi University's Exam Schedule Sparks Controversy over Academic Overlaps

Delhi University's newly proposed exam schedule has raised concerns among educators due to significant scheduling conflicts. The exam timetable, posted on the university's portal, indicates semester exams for undergraduate courses will span from December 10, 2025, to January 30, 2026, while new semester classes are slated to start on January 2, overlapping crucial academic activities.

The Delhi University Teachers' Front (DTF) and Academic Council members argue that the overlap impedes the management of teaching and examination responsibilities. Mithuraaj Dhusiya, a DU executive council member, highlighted the impractical nature of expecting students and faculty to juggle classes and exams simultaneously. Questions were raised about the infrastructure's adequacy to support such a dual schedule.

Concerns are echoed by Abha Dev Habib, DTF Secretary, who condemned the schedule as poorly planned. Rudrashish Chakraborty of the Delhi University Teachers' Association called it chaotic, emphasizing the impossibility of maintaining effective teaching and learning. Educators urge a review of the academic calendar, cautioning that the current plan threatens educational standards and could delay examination results.

(With inputs from agencies.)