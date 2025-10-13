A New Era of Energy: Long-Term Gas Deal Seals Assam's Power Future

Oil India Ltd (OIL) announced the signing of a long-term Gas Sale and Purchase Agreement (GSPA) with North Eastern Electric Power Corp (NEEPCO) to supply natural gas.

The agreement maintains a supply of 1.4 million metric standard cubic metres per day of natural gas to NEEPCO's Assam Gas Based Power Station (AGBPS) at Bokuloni.

This extension marks a continued partnership, aimed at bolstering energy security while supporting the region's demand for affordable, clean energy.