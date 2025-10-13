A New Era of Energy: Long-Term Gas Deal Seals Assam's Power Future
Oil India Ltd (OIL) and North Eastern Electric Power Corp (NEEPCO) have signed a new 15-year Gas Sale and Purchase Agreement. The deal ensures continued gas supply to Assam's largest gas-based power plant, enhancing regional energy security and promoting affordable, clean energy in the northeast.
Oil India Ltd (OIL) announced the signing of a long-term Gas Sale and Purchase Agreement (GSPA) with North Eastern Electric Power Corp (NEEPCO) to supply natural gas.
The agreement maintains a supply of 1.4 million metric standard cubic metres per day of natural gas to NEEPCO's Assam Gas Based Power Station (AGBPS) at Bokuloni.
This extension marks a continued partnership, aimed at bolstering energy security while supporting the region's demand for affordable, clean energy.
