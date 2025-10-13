Surge in Direct Tax Collection as Corporate Taxes Thrive

Net direct tax collection has increased by 6.33%, reaching over Rs 11.89 lakh crore this fiscal, thanks to a surge in corporate tax revenue and decreased refund issuances.

Refund issuances saw a 16% drop, amounting to Rs 2.03 lakh crore between April 1 and October 12.

The government has projected its direct tax collection to rise to Rs 25.20 lakh crore for fiscal year 2025-26, with a target to collect Rs 78,000 crore from Securities Transaction Tax (STT).

(With inputs from agencies.)