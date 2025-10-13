Lalu Prasad Yadav Indicted in IRCTC Scandal: Massive Corruption Allegations Unveiled

In a landmark ruling, the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi on Monday framed charges against former Railway Minister and RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, along with former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and RJD leader Tejaswi Prasad Yadav. The accusations root from the IRCTC hotel tenders corruption scandal.

The Special CBI court asserted that there is a dominant probability that Lalu Prasad Yadav was at the center of a criminal conspiracy. He allegedly had complete knowledge of the processes related to the transfer of BNR hotels to IRCTC and intervened on occasions, influencing the tendering process for personal gain.

The charges detail how lands transferred at under-market values were linked to tender manipulations favoring M/s Sujata Hotel Pvt. Ltd -- implicating Lalu's family in orchestrating a corrupt deal. Judge Vishal Gogne noted that wrongful financial losses incurred to the public exchequer are substantial, justifying charges under various sections of IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)