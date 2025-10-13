Left Menu

Lalu Prasad Yadav Indicted in IRCTC Scandal: Massive Corruption Allegations Unveiled

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court charges Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Tejaswi Yadav in the IRCTC hotel tenders case. The court suspects Lalu was the orchestrator of a conspiracy involving valuable land transfers, manipulated tenders, and pecuniary gains, implicating several high-profile figures and companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 22:51 IST
Lalu Prasad Yadav Indicted in IRCTC Scandal: Massive Corruption Allegations Unveiled
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav ( File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark ruling, the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi on Monday framed charges against former Railway Minister and RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, along with former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and RJD leader Tejaswi Prasad Yadav. The accusations root from the IRCTC hotel tenders corruption scandal.

The Special CBI court asserted that there is a dominant probability that Lalu Prasad Yadav was at the center of a criminal conspiracy. He allegedly had complete knowledge of the processes related to the transfer of BNR hotels to IRCTC and intervened on occasions, influencing the tendering process for personal gain.

The charges detail how lands transferred at under-market values were linked to tender manipulations favoring M/s Sujata Hotel Pvt. Ltd -- implicating Lalu's family in orchestrating a corrupt deal. Judge Vishal Gogne noted that wrongful financial losses incurred to the public exchequer are substantial, justifying charges under various sections of IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

 Global
2
Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

 Global
3
China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

 Global
4
Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025