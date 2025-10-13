EDF Increases Nuclear Production Estimates for 2025

EDF, the renowned French nuclear operator, announced an upward revision of its nuclear production estimates for the year 2025. The updated projection now stands between 365 terawatt hours and 375 TWh, attributed to enhancements in their maintenance program.

The adjustments reflect EDF's strategic focus on improving efficiency and output. These improvements promise a more robust production capacity, without affecting the estimates set for the subsequent years.

The projections for 2026 and 2027 remain consistent, ranging between 350 TWh and 370 TWh, demonstrating EDF's confidence in maintaining a stable nuclear production output.

