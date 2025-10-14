Left Menu

Finance Minister's Agro-Boost for Kalyana Karnataka

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the establishment of farmers' training and agro-processing centers in Kalyana Karnataka, funded by MPLADS. These centers are set to produce diverse agricultural products across seven districts. Sitharaman will tour the facilities, aiming to bolster regional agro-processing capabilities and support farmer organizations.

Finance Minister's Agro-Boost for Kalyana Karnataka
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed the development of multiple farmers' training and agro-processing hubs across the Kalyana Karnataka region, funded through the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS). These facilities have been strategically positioned in seven districts to enhance agro-processing capabilities.

Sitharaman plans to inaugurate these centers in four districts, including Vijayanagara, Bellary, Koppal, and Raichur, as she embarks on a tour through Kalyana Karnataka. "Travelling through Kalyana Karnataka from tomorrow, shall participate in visiting the various Farmers' Training and Common Facility Centres for Agro Processing which have commenced production," she posted on X.

The Finance Minister detailed the production capacities at these facilities, which vary from peanut-based products in Vijayanagara to millet and soybean items in Kalaburagi and Bidar, demonstrating the region's diverse agricultural output. The Minister looks forward to engaging with local farmers and producer organizations during her visit. Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Saha, met Sitharaman in New Delhi to discuss increasing the ceiling limit for Externally Aided Projects and progressing vital urban development goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

