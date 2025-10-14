Wells Fargo's Financial Leap: Higher Profit via Interest Payments

In a financial boost, Wells Fargo announced a profitable third quarter, largely due to elevated income derived from interest payments. The bank's net income inched up to $5.59 billion.

This growth translated to an earnings of $1.66 per share, overtaking the previous year's $1.42 per share.

Wells Fargo, the fourth-largest U.S. lender, remains on an upward trajectory, surpassing its previous fiscal metrics.

(With inputs from agencies.)