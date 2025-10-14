Wells Fargo's Financial Leap: Higher Profit via Interest Payments
Wells Fargo reported a significant profit increase in the third quarter of the year, driven by higher income from interest payments. The bank's net income reached $5.59 billion, or $1.66 per share, as compared to $5.11 billion, or $1.42 per share, in the same period last year.
Wells Fargo, the fourth-largest U.S. lender, remains on an upward trajectory, surpassing its previous fiscal metrics.
