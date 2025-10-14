Left Menu

Political Tensions Erupt in Bihar as JD(U) Leaders Voice Discontent

JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal staged a protest outside CM Nitish Kumar's residence for a Gopalpur election ticket, while JD(U) MP Ajay Kumar Mandal expressed dissatisfaction over ticket distribution. The party accused the Opposition of spreading rumors, as the NDA faces forthcoming elections under Kumar's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 16:17 IST
Political Tensions Erupt in Bihar as JD(U) Leaders Voice Discontent
JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal on dharna outside CM Nitish Kumar's house in Patna (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal held a sit-in protest outside Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence on Tuesday, demanding a ticket to contest from the Gopalpur constituency. 'I've been here since 8:30 am and will not leave without my election ticket,' Mandal told ANI amidst the protest.

Police authorities arrived at the scene, aiming to disperse the protestors from the restricted zone near Raj Bhavan. DSP Anu Kumari remarked, 'The Model Code of Conduct is active, and we must clear this area.'

Additionally, JD(U) MP Ajay Kumar Mandal considered resigning over seat-sharing disputes, citing neglect in decision-making processes. In a letter, he lamented being sidelined on ticket distribution in his constituency as 'extremely sad.'

He expressed concerns about 'outsiders' getting precedence, fearing it could weaken the party, yet clarified his loyalty to JD(U). Meanwhile, JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha accused the Opposition of falsely spreading rumors about the NDA's disarray, affirming Nitish Kumar's contentment and readiness for the elections.

The NDA, coordinating closely for the upcoming elections on November 6 and 11, revealed its seat-sharing strategy, dividing seats among its allied parties. Results are expected on November 14, as Kumar leads the campaign trail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Caledonia Reform Discussions Set for Year's End

New Caledonia Reform Discussions Set for Year's End

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Bus Inferno and Pilgrim Crash Rock Rajasthan

Tragedy Strikes: Bus Inferno and Pilgrim Crash Rock Rajasthan

 India
3
Court Quashes Petition Against Rahul Gandhi Over 2013 Remarks

Court Quashes Petition Against Rahul Gandhi Over 2013 Remarks

 India
4
Israel-Hamas Peace Deal Sparks Economic Recovery in Gaza and Beyond

Israel-Hamas Peace Deal Sparks Economic Recovery in Gaza and Beyond

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025