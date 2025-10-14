Political Tensions Erupt in Bihar as JD(U) Leaders Voice Discontent

JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal held a sit-in protest outside Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence on Tuesday, demanding a ticket to contest from the Gopalpur constituency. 'I've been here since 8:30 am and will not leave without my election ticket,' Mandal told ANI amidst the protest.

Police authorities arrived at the scene, aiming to disperse the protestors from the restricted zone near Raj Bhavan. DSP Anu Kumari remarked, 'The Model Code of Conduct is active, and we must clear this area.'

Additionally, JD(U) MP Ajay Kumar Mandal considered resigning over seat-sharing disputes, citing neglect in decision-making processes. In a letter, he lamented being sidelined on ticket distribution in his constituency as 'extremely sad.'

He expressed concerns about 'outsiders' getting precedence, fearing it could weaken the party, yet clarified his loyalty to JD(U). Meanwhile, JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha accused the Opposition of falsely spreading rumors about the NDA's disarray, affirming Nitish Kumar's contentment and readiness for the elections.

The NDA, coordinating closely for the upcoming elections on November 6 and 11, revealed its seat-sharing strategy, dividing seats among its allied parties. Results are expected on November 14, as Kumar leads the campaign trail.

