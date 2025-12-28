Mahayuti Gears Up: Finalizing Seat-Sharing for Maharashtra Civic Polls

The Shiv Sena and BJP are moving towards finalizing their seat-sharing agreement ahead of the January 15 elections in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, according to Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant.

Samant expressed confidence that the Mahayuti alliance will prevail in the elections for Asia's largest civic body, emphasizing the coalition's unified contest for all 227 seats. While speculative discussions about the exact seat allocation continue, Samant remarked on efforts to resolve these disputes, notably in several key areas including Thane and Mumbai.

As the deadline for nominations approaches, coalition talks press on, underscored by frequent discussions between senior leaders and assurances that negotiations will soon crystallize into a formal announcement. The political landscape remains charged as parties consolidate power dynamics in significant municipal regions across Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)